Abu Dhabi's NPCC wins $327-mn contract from ONGC to build offshore infra

Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) on Tuesday said it won a $327 contract from India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd to
NPCC, majority owned by Abu Dhabi's General Holding Corp (Senaat), is an engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) contractor, having won several contracts from ONGC in the past.
The contract includes survey, design and installation of five oil well platforms, pipelines and cables as well as commissioning services at the ONGC's Ratna field on the west coast of India, a statement from NPCC said.
