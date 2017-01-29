Abu Dhabi sovereign fund, Macquarie join race for Indian malls

(Adia), the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, and Macquarie, an Australian investment firm, could become the latest global investors joining the race to buy and build malls in the country.

Blackstone, Singapore’s GIC and (CPPIB) have either set up their own companies or have entered joint ventures with Indian property developers.

Adia, which has estimated assets of $773 billion, is in the final leg of talks with Ashwin Puri, chief executive officer, Red Oak Retail, to give the firm a managed account to invest in malls, said sources. The investment amount is unknown.

In a managed account, a fund manager looks after investments of one large investor as against managing funds of many investors in a private equity fund.

Retail property veteran Puri set up Red Oak Retail, a development and management company, after leaving Pioneer Property Zone, a joint venture between Old Mutual and ICS Realty, where he was at the helm.

Earlier, Adia had given a $200-million account to Kotak Realty Fund and has a similar agreement with investor-cum-developer Hines India.

“Unlike and GIC, which invest in ready malls, Adia is looking at building malls with Puri,” said a source who did not want to be named.

When contacted, an Adia spokesperson said: “We never comment on market rumours about investments.” Puri, too, declined to comment on the matter.

Macquarie, which entered into a joint venture with European retail specialist fund manager Pradera, is also looking at investing in Indian malls, sources said.

In September 2016, Pradera entered into a joint venture (JV) with Retail Real Estate Management, a subsidiary of Infrastructure and Real Assets, Hong Kong (MIRA). It will provide asset management services in Asia.

MIRA also has offices in India and is headed by R K Narayan.

A spokesperson declined to comment, while an e-mail sent to Pradera did not elicit any response.

Rajneesh Mahajan, executive director at K Raheja Corp-owned Inorbit Malls, said global investors were gaining confidence to invest in the country’s malls after a decade.

“These investors have invested in residential and office properties in the past decade and were doubtful about sustainability of malls. But some good malls have demonstrated that they can do well despite competition from online retail,” Mahajan said.

He added the valuation of malls has gone up because investors are pricing them at seven to eight per cent yields against eight to nine per cent yields earlier.

“The one percentage point difference pushes up valuations by 15 to 16 per cent,” he said.

Global investors have been actively buying malls in recent years. While has set up its own company, Nexus Malls, which has bought four malls, GIC owns stakes in couple of malls, such as R City and Viviana in Mumbai.

Dutch pension fund APG Asset Managemet recently set up a JV with private equity fund manager Xander Group to invest in the retail space.