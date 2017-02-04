Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

PVR revenue grows 6%, operating profit flat
Business Standard

ACC profit falls 45% to Rs 55 cr

Cement major's consolidated net sales also dipped 6.1% to Rs 2,672 cr against Rs 2,846 cr a year ago

BS Reporter 

ACC Q2 net dips 29% at Rs 82 cr

ACC, part of global cement giant LafargeHolcim, on Friday posted a sharp fall of 45 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2016, at Rs 56 crore, compared with Rs 102 crore last year. The cement major's consolidated net sales also dipped 6.1 per cent to Rs 2,672 crore against Rs 2,846 crore a year ago. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

ACC profit falls 45% to Rs 55 cr

Cement major's consolidated net sales also dipped 6.1% to Rs 2,672 cr against Rs 2,846 cr a year ago

Cement major's consolidated net sales also dipped 6.1% to Rs 2,672 cr against Rs 2,846 cr a year ago ACC, part of global cement giant LafargeHolcim, on Friday posted a sharp fall of 45 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2016, at Rs 56 crore, compared with Rs 102 crore last year. The cement major's consolidated net sales also dipped 6.1 per cent to Rs 2,672 crore against Rs 2,846 crore a year ago.  image
Business Standard
177 22

ACC profit falls 45% to Rs 55 cr

Cement major's consolidated net sales also dipped 6.1% to Rs 2,672 cr against Rs 2,846 cr a year ago

ACC, part of global cement giant LafargeHolcim, on Friday posted a sharp fall of 45 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2016, at Rs 56 crore, compared with Rs 102 crore last year. The cement major's consolidated net sales also dipped 6.1 per cent to Rs 2,672 crore against Rs 2,846 crore a year ago. 

image
Business Standard
177 22