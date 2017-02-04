ACC profit falls 45% to Rs 55 cr

ACC, part of global cement giant LafargeHolcim, on Friday posted a sharp fall of 45 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2016, at Rs 56 crore, compared with Rs 102 crore last year. The cement major's consolidated net sales also dipped 6.1 per cent to Rs 2,672 crore against Rs 2,846 crore a year ago.
BS Reporter February 4, 2017 Last Updated at 01:08 IST
