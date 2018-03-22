Accenture Q2 revenue rises 15.2% to $9.59 bn; earnings per share at $1.37

-
Accenture Plc's quarterly revenue rose 15.2% as the consulting and outsourcing services provider continues to benefit from investments in digital and cloud services. Accenture said on Thursday net income attributable to the company rose to $863.7 million in the second quarter ended Feb 28 from $838.8 million a year earlier.
It reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the latest quarter.Results included a $137 million charge related to the new US tax code. Net revenue rose to $9.59 billion from $8.32 billion.
