Ace Turtle: Bridging the offline and online gap

Ace Turtle helps brands enable omni-channel retail; needs to ensure that its technology is scalable

Today, if you walk into a store and find that the store does not have the product you need, then what do you do? A Bengaluru-based start-up, Ace Turtle, is working with several brands to enable omni-channel retail and tackle this problem. It aims to deliver the product the same day from a store across the city. Omni-channel retail refers to brands and retailers selling both online and offline. Last month, the four-year-old start-up co-founded by Nitin Chhabra and Berry Singh, raised $5 million (Rs 32.5 crore) from Singapore-based Vertex Ventures and C31 Ventures, the venture ...

Abhishek Jejani