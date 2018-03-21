has announced gaming-centric Predator Orion 9000 desktop in India starting at Rs 3,19,999. The The features Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processors, with up to 18 cores and 36 threads, and up to two graphics cards for a premium gaming performance. The Predator Orion 9000 can also accommodate up to 128 GB DDR4 memory, and features Intel Optane memory for lag-free operations. Designed for gamers, the Predator Orion 9000 series desktop feature a black-and-silver spacecraft-like exterior with customisable RGB lighting on the sides of the front bezel. The Predator Orion 9000 series features Acer’s IceTunnel 2.0 liquid cooling technology to keep the thermals in check, even during gaming sessions. The IceTunnel 2.0 is an airflow management technology that separates the system into several thermal zones, each with an individual airflow tunnel to expel heat.

The desktop series also features huge metal mesh panels on the front and top to allow cold air in and the rising hot air of the liquid-cooled CPU out, while up to five 120 mm fans in the front, top, and back channel cool air through the chassis. A part of the airflow is redirected towards the back of the motherboard tray to cool the storage devices. The graphic cards have blower-style fans to drive the heat out from the back, while the PSU is self-contained to avoid thermal interference.

On the connectivity front, the desktop includes two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports (one Type-C and one Type-A), eight USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (one Type-C and seven Type-A) and two USB 2.0 ports (Type-A). The Predator Orion 9000 supports three M.2 slots for further customization, and four PCIe x16 slots for additional video cards.