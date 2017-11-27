Active.ai is offering personalised chat bot services to banking customers

Imagine teaching how to transfer money online to a family member who isn’t very comfortable with technology and possibly does not use e-wallets or online banking.

What if all they had to do was tell the banking app to transfer money to so and so person and it would be done? Active.ai’s chat bot solution Triniti offers to help you with your needs, like a personal assistant but with the security expected of a banking service. The bot gives you special offers on your birthday, reminds you about impending payments, and even asks you if you need any financial assistance ...