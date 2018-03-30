Adani Enterprises sells entire stake in subsidiary firm for Rs 1.36 mn

Enterprises on Friday said it has sold 100 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Energy Ltd (AEnL) for Rs 1.36 million.

"...we would like to inform you that the company has sold its entire stake in Energy Ltd (AEnL) on March 29, 2019," Enterprises said in a

The company received Rs 1.36 million from the sale, it added.

The company, without disclosing the name of the buyer, said "the buyer does not belong to the promoter/promoter group/ group companies".

Enterprises is the flagship entity of the Group. The company is involved in businesses in the areas of renewable energy, coal mining and trading, natural gas distribution and agri-businesses.

