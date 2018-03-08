Adani Group's Rs 97.6-bn m-cap wiped-off on this tweet by Subramanian Swamy

A day after senior leader Subramanian Swamy's remark on Gautam Adani's alleged PSU bank debt, shares of tumbled over 7 per cent on the domestic bourses on Wednesday, wiping-off Rs 97.6 billion in market capitalisation (m-cap).

MP Swamy yesterday dropped a bombshell on industrialist Gautam Adani, calling him the "biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs".

During Wednesday's trade session, Adani Enterprises' stocks plunged by 7.24 per cent to Rs 172.40, while those of Adani Ports (and special economic zone) slipped by 6.53 per cent to Rs 377.45 per share. In addition, scrips of and declined by 6.60 per cent and 7.67 per cent, respectively.

" stocks extended its fall after MP on Tuesday called industrialist the "biggest NPA (non-performing asset) trapeze artiste in PSUs," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls.

The biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs is It is time he is made accountable or a PIL is inevitable — (@Swamy39) March 6, 2018

In a widely commented and shared tweet, Swamy on Tuesday said Adani - believed to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi - should be made accountable or he (Swamy) would file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the court for recovery of bank loans from him.

However, the same day, the clarified that it had diligently and regularly serviced all its debt, saying: "The singular critical test for debt is its regular servicing - something which the has implemented diligently, since its inception."

In a statement, the company clarified that the group's dependence on for long-term borrowings was less than 50 per cent at about Rs 340 billion, and it was regularly serviced.