Adani Ports eyes 20% container cargo growth in FY18

Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), the logistics and ports arm of the Group, aims to achieve a 20 per cent growth in container in FY18. Moreover, the company feels that would account for 41-42 per cent of its overall from a current 36 per cent.

A company spokesperson told Business Standard, "We are expecting container growth at 20 per cent in FY18. This will be largely driven by capacity addition at Mundra (Container terminal 3 extension) and higher growth in the range of 25 per cent to 35 per cent at Hazira and Kattupalli." Going forward, would be contributing around 41-42 per cent of the overall cargo, over a five year horizon.

Current capacity of container terminal 3 (CT3) is 1.5 million TEUs. APSEZ is expanding it to 3.1 million TEUs, and expects that of this around 1.2 million TEUs would be from transhipment

The basic idea is to complete the expansion of International Container Terminal (AICTPL) at Mundra by 2017-18 to create a transhipment hub for West Asia, South Asia and India. AICTPL is a joint venture with Terminal Investment (part of Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company, the second largest shipping liner in the world).

As per the company's latest investor presentation, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for container volumes between FY15 to FY17 is 21.5 per cent; from 2.9 million TEUs in FY15 to 4.24 million TEUs in FY17.

In fact, APSEZ had outpaced the 10 per cent growth rate in container traffic movement at major public ports in 2016-17 by registering a 27 per cent increase in container volumes.

The company said that the container volume growth of 27 per cent was partly on account of addition of Kattupalli which operated only for a part of the year in FY16 (operations commenced in November 2015), excluding which the growth still was at 18 per cent.

"This is primarily driven by push to garner higher market share from others," the company spokesperson said. Mundra and Hazira too did well during FY17, growing 18 per cent and 37 per cent respectively.

At present account for 36-37 per cent of overall cargo, while coal is 36 per cent, crude at 12 per cent and other bulk contribute around 15 per cent. "Going forward, we are bullish on container and other bulk We are currently focussing on the other bulk at Dhamra which currently handles coal and minerals. We will be handling fertilisers, agri-commodities and steel this year at Dhamra. Apart from this, we are also looking at handling other bulk apart from at Kattupalli," the spokesperson said elaborating the plan for the fiscal 2017-18.

Meanwhile, the APSEZ finance committee has approved the issuance of fixed rate unsecured notes aggregating $500 milion. The proceeds would be used for refinancing of existing indebtedness of the company and any balance of net proceeds may be used for capital expenditure requirements.