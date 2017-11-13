Adani Ports Q2 consolidated profit dips 8% to Rs 992 cr

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), the logistics arm of Adani Group, on Monday reported a 7.88 per cent decline in consolidated net to Rs 992.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had clocked a net of Rs 1,077.28 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, it said in a filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,962.12 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,410.03 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The total expenses of the company increased to Rs 1,584.19 crore in the July-September quarter as against Rs 1,251.98 crore in the year-ago period.

The Adani Group is one of India's leading business houses with revenue of over $12 billion.

Adani owns and operates nine ports and terminals in These are at Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai.