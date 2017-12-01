Adani Power hits back at Congress, says its power rates 'cheapest'

JUST IN
Ola launches bicycle sharing service 'Pedal' for short distance trips
Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

A day after the Congress alleged that the BJP government in Gujarat wasted public money by buying power at a higher rates from companies like Adani Power, the company on Friday hit back stating that it has provided power to the state at an average rate of Rs 2.65 per unit in the last four years, terming it as the 'cheapest' rate.  

"Adani Power Limited supplies electricity to the utilities of Gujarat under long-term Power Purchase Agreements, entered through competitive bidding and duly approved by Regulatory Commission. The allegations made by a political spokesperson regarding higher costs of Adani Power's electricity supply to Gujarat's distribution companies are factually incorrect and misguiding," a company spokesperson said. 

On Thursday, the Congress had stated that the state government has wasted public money to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore by purchasing power from four private companies -- Adani, Essar, Tata and China Light Power -- at a higher rate. 

"Shockingly, the BJP government of Gujarat has been purchasing power from private companies at unimaginably high rates of Rs 24.67 per unity as the government-owned NTPC was supplying electricity to it at rates of Rs 2.88-3.17 per unit," a Congress spokesperson had reportedly said. 

Adani Power responded to this that it offers one of the cheapest power supplies to the people of Gujarat and other states and it is reflected in the Merit Order, being prepared and made available on the website, of Gujarat State Load Dispatch Centre. "The actual average rate of power supply to Gujarat utility from Adani for the last four years has been very attractive at Rs 2.65 per unit (kwh)," the company spokesperson added. 

Heating up the war of words, the company said, " In past also, spokespersons from the same political party have tried to misguide the media during elections. However, they have not been able to prove any of their charges since we as a responsible corporate citizen operate under the ambit of relevant legal and regulatory framework."
