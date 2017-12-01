Adani Power hits back at Congress, says its power rates 'cheapest'

A day after the Congress
alleged that the BJP
government in Gujarat
wasted public money by buying power at a higher rates from companies
like Adani Power, the company on Friday hit back stating that it has provided power to the state at an average rate of Rs 2.65 per unit in the last four years, terming it as the 'cheapest' rate.
"Adani Power
Limited supplies electricity to the utilities of Gujarat
under long-term Power Purchase Agreements, entered through competitive bidding and duly approved by Regulatory Commission. The allegations made by a political spokesperson regarding higher costs of Adani Power's electricity supply to Gujarat's distribution companies
are factually incorrect and misguiding," a company spokesperson said.
On Thursday, the Congress
had stated that the state government has wasted public money to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore by purchasing power from four private companies
-- Adani, Essar, Tata
and China Light Power
-- at a higher rate.
"Shockingly, the BJP
government of Gujarat
has been purchasing power from private companies
at unimaginably high rates of Rs 24.67 per unity as the government-owned NTPC was supplying electricity to it at rates of Rs 2.88-3.17 per unit," a Congress
spokesperson had reportedly said.
Adani Power
responded to this that it offers one of the cheapest power supplies to the people of Gujarat
and other states and it is reflected in the Merit Order, being prepared and made available on the website, of Gujarat
State Load Dispatch Centre. "The actual average rate of power supply to Gujarat
utility from Adani for the last four years has been very attractive at Rs 2.65 per unit (kwh)," the company spokesperson added.
Heating up the war of words, the company said, " In past also, spokespersons from the same political party have tried to misguide the media during elections. However, they have not been able to prove any of their charges since we as a responsible corporate citizen operate under the ambit of relevant legal and regulatory framework."
