Adani Power hits back at Congress, says its power rates 'cheapest'

A day after the alleged that the government in wasted public money by buying power at a higher rates from like Adani Power, the company on Friday hit back stating that it has provided power to the state at an average rate of Rs 2.65 per unit in the last four years, terming it as the 'cheapest' rate.

" Limited supplies electricity to the utilities of under long-term Power Purchase Agreements, entered through competitive bidding and duly approved by Regulatory Commission. The allegations made by a political spokesperson regarding higher costs of Adani Power's electricity supply to Gujarat's distribution are factually incorrect and misguiding," a company spokesperson said.

On Thursday, the had stated that the state government has wasted public money to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore by purchasing power from four private -- Adani, Essar, and -- at a higher rate.

"Shockingly, the government of has been purchasing power from private at unimaginably high rates of Rs 24.67 per unity as the government-owned NTPC was supplying electricity to it at rates of Rs 2.88-3.17 per unit," a spokesperson had reportedly said.

responded to this that it offers one of the cheapest power supplies to the people of and other states and it is reflected in the Merit Order, being prepared and made available on the website, of State Load Dispatch Centre. "The actual average rate of power supply to utility from Adani for the last four years has been very attractive at Rs 2.65 per unit (kwh)," the company spokesperson added.

Heating up the war of words, the company said, " In past also, spokespersons from the same political party have tried to misguide the media during elections. However, they have not been able to prove any of their charges since we as a responsible corporate citizen operate under the ambit of relevant legal and regulatory framework."