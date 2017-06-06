Adani Power okays sale of Mundra plant to subsidiary

The board of on Tuesday approved the transfer of its to a separate subsidiary, (Mundra) Ltd, through a slump sale.

"The company's board has considered and approved the slump sale of its Mundra power business undertaking generating 4,620 MW of power to its subsidiary company, namely (Mundra) Ltd," said in a statement.

The Mundra plant has been a drag on Adani Power's performance for the past few years due to higher input costs. The unit was dealt a blow when the Supreme Court disallowed compensatory tariffs for changes in international laws.

runs the Mundra plant on Indonesian coal, prices of which rose due to a change in Indonesia's import policy, making operations unviable.

In its statement, said the plant would be transferred to the subsidiary along with liabilities. The release added the revenue of the plant was Rs 11,017 crore in 2016-17.

The transfer will not involve any cash. Sources peg the Mundra plant’s standalone debt at Rs 15,000 crore.

Analysts expect to consider a strategic debt restructuring (SDR) or S4A for the Mundra subsidiary. However, the said the decision was intended to separate its investment business from the power generation business.

"The characteristics of risks, growth, funding requirements and cash flows involved in the company's two activities -- investments and power generation -- are quite distinct," the statement said.

The transfer, which is to be executed on a going concern basis, will provide a cleaner platform to source funds for expansion and acquisitions.

added it had not sought listing for the subsidiary and there would not be any change in the shareholding pattern of The sale is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.