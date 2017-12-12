Adani's Aussie project in trouble as Queensland Premier vetoes funding

The Adani Group’s ambitious Australia
coal mine project has once again run into toubles. This time, the opposition comes from the Premier of Queensland
who has used her veto power against funding
the company’s rail line
project.
The project has also attracted more ire from the green lobby; it has been listed as number five in the ‘dirty dozen’ list of global projects that put the goal of keeping global warming
under control at risk. An email query sent to Adani Group
remained unanswered.
“As I committed during the election campaign, I have today written to the Prime Minister exercising Queensland’s veto over any NAIF funding
for the Adani rail line,” said Annastacia Palaszczuk, premier of Queensland
in a tweet on Tuesday. NAIF is Northern Australia
Infrastructure Fund. Palaszczuk was re-elected as the premier of Queensland
this month.
In a press statement issued in March this year, Adani Group
quoted Annastacia Palaszczuk, Premier of Queensland, Australia
to have reaffirmed Queensland
government’s commitment to the project. However, Palaszczuk’s stance at present has changed since then.
Adani’s rail line
project involves construction of a near-400km rail line
from the Carmichael mine site to the Adani owned and operated bulk coal-loading facility at Abbott Point in Australia.
The group first invested in this integrated project in 2010 when coal prices and demand for coal were at a high. The entire coal mine and related infrastructure project has since faced resistance from various quarters over financial viability, environment concerns and local resistance. The entire coal mine project is expected to require an investment or more than $16.5 billion. The Adani group
has so far invested more than $3.3 billion in the coal mine, railway and port project combined.
The project also appeared in the list of dirty dozen, How Public Finance Drives the Climate Crisis through Oil, Gas, and Coal Expansion report. The report was part of the Big Shift Global campaign, a multi-stakeholder, global campaign coordinated by organisations from the Global North and South. “The World Bank’s private sector arm, International Finance Corporation (IFC), is indirectly involved in funding
for Adani because they have provided $1.18 billion to Adani Power through loans, bonds and share issues. The Australia
Institute has calculated that the mine would create annual emissions similar to those from countries like Malaysia and Austria,” the report said.
In addition to the Adani project, NTPC’s Bangladesh
power project is also part of the list of 12 projects in the report. NTPC
will construct and operate the plant with 13,20 megawatt (Mw) capacity. Bangladesh
Power Development Board (BPDB) and NTPC
are equal joint venture partners for the project. “This plant will impact the nearby Sundarbans coastal forest (a UNESCO World Heritage site),” the report said.
The report added, these dozen projects are not necessarily the worst or biggest fossil fuel projects benefiting from public finance, but at the One Planet Summit in Paris, France, the Big Shift Global campaign and its partners present these projects as examples of the kinds of activity that communities and concerned citizens across the world want public finance institutions to stop supporting with taxpayer money.
