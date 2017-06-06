Adani to go ahead with $16.5-bn Australian mine project

Defying activists from several quarters of Australia and India, Group Chairman Gautam on Tuesday gave the "green light" for the $16.5 billion Carmichael mine and rail projects in Central Queensland, Australia.

The investment decision comes on the back of royalty deal new royalties deal with the government, weeks after a previous proposal that had raised objection from activists and citizens over offering the too much taxpayer support.

"I am proud to announce the official start of one of the largest single infrastructure - and job creating - developments in Australia's recent history. This is the largest single investment by an Indian corporation in Australia, and I believe others will follow with investments and trade deals. We have been challenged by activists in the courts, in inner city streets, and even outside banks that have not even been approached to finance the project. We are still facing activists. But we are committed to this project. We are committed to regional and we are committed to addressing energy poverty in India," Gautam said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, also officially opened Adani's Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Townsville from where the company will oversee the construction and operations of the project. The RHQ will also accommodate Adani's Remote Operations Centre, the first time that such a centre has been deployed in an Australian regional city.

According to Jeyakumar Janakaraj, Australia Head of Country and Chief Executive, Enterprises Limited, the company had already invested $3.3 billion in the project including buying the bulk coal handling port at port of Abbot Point.

The mine in its first phase would involve production of 25 million tonnes of thermal coal annually, along with a 388 km rail line to the company-owned Abbot Point port. The mine would later be ramped up to 60 million tonnes per annum. However, environmentalists have raised concerns over the project's carbon emissions, as well as imminent damage to the Great Barrier Reef.

Further, activists and non-government organisations (NGOs) have questioned the financial viability of the project, terming the decision as a "nightmare and an economic disaster for both Australia and India".

"An internal investment decision for the Carmichael mine is very different to an externally legally binding financial close. This proposal is still a pipe dream. Today's investment decision from Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is all part of the theatrics to securing the $900 million NAIF funding subsidy, plus the $370 million royalty holiday from the government, and to pressure the Federal government to change legislation so as to over-rule the W&J Traditional Owner rights. is still far from able to proceed with this much delayed $ 5 billion project proposal. AEL simply does not have the capital available to fund the project," said Tim Buckley, Director of Energy Finance Studies, Australasia for IEEFA.

Terming it as an economic disaster, environmental finance campaigning group Market Forces dismissed Adani’s ‘final investment decision’ as a PR stunt, but one that could wind up forcing the Australian and Indian public to shoulder major risks.

"Announcing an intention to invest is a far cry from having the finance to do so. The Carmichael mine is an economic disaster but the fact that it would pose significant risks to the environment, air pollution, and our chances of avoiding runaway climate change means that investors have also seen this project as laden with reputational risk. Private money has already run a mile from the Carmichael coal proposal. And since the State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the few remaining potential backers, Adani’s Australian coal dreams could end up being a nightmare for taxpayers in India," said Julien Vincent, Executive Director, Market Forces.

However, dismissing the activists' criticisms, maintained that the group is delivering on its promise to address power poverty for hundreds of millions in India and unacceptably high unemployment in regional "To those activists who sit in creature comfort and criticise us, I ask a simple question - what are you doing for those people?" asked.

said that the Carmichael projects will generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, with pre-construction works starting in September quarter 2017. AEL also signed contracts for design, construction, operations, supply of materials and professional services on Tuesday, with the biggest being worth $2.6 billion Downer Mining for the construction and operation of the Carmichael mine.

The company has also announced in the past few weeks contracts totalling more than $150 million for railway tracks and concrete sleepers for the planned 388-kms standard gauge rail link between the mine and Abbot Point. The contracts have been awarded to Arrium Steel, Whyalla worth $74 million for railway tracks and worth $82 million to Austrak, Rockhampton for sleepers.

Janakaraj announced a further contract for the Carmichael Rail Network linking Galilee Basin mines including the group's mine to Abbot Point port.

The said contract with AECOM covers surveying and design for the rail link, with the company basing 70 people in Townsville. "We are building a line that will open the Galilee Basin, linking that massive coal reserve to markets around the world, generating power, and - importantly - generating many thousands of direct and indirect jobs in regional In Adani's case, it will link its Carmichael coal mine to our bulk loading facility at the port of Abbot Point from where it will be shipped to Adani's power stations in India," Janakaraj added.

The decision to go ahead with the project also drew flak from the Wangan and Jagalingou (W&J) Traditional Owners Council who maintained that the project was meaningless without their consent with was yet to bag.

" can put on whatever song and dance they like but the reality is that we have never consented to Adani’s mine being constructed on our land. The company and the Government do not have an Indigenous Land Use Agreement with our people. We are fighting this mine of mass destruction, and no matter what the Senate does in its next sitting in terms of voting for the Native Title Bill, the Federal Court will hear our case against Adani’s phony deal," said Adrian Burragubba, a senior spokesperson for the Wangan and Jagalingou (W&J) Traditional Owners Council.