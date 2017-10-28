Adani Transmission Q2 net profit falls 33% to Rs 67 crore

today said its consolidated net profit after fell by 33 per cent to Rs 66.69 crore in the ended on September 30.



Its consolidated net profit after was Rs 99.54 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2016, Ltd said in a filing.



"Comparable Consolidated PAT remains steady at Rs 67 crore in Q2FY18 compared to Rs 66 crore in Q2FY17 (excluding one-time deferred reversal adjustment of Rs 34 cr)," the company said in a statement.Total comprehensive for the quarter under review was down at Rs 9.43 crore as against Rs 32.41 crore in the year ago period, the filing said.from operations rose to Rs 752.86 crore compared with Rs 688.44 crore in the year-ago quarter.The company also said it has entered into a period of exclusivity with Infrastructure (RInfra) until January 15, 2018 in relation to discussions for the proposed of the integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai City from RInfra.Commenting on the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said, " continues to pursue the organic as well as inorganic growth opportunities. We have a strong & seamless integration of processes, people & technology which has laid a strong foundation for us to create the value for our stakeholders".