Adaptable leaders can engage with and process quality information: Marcolli

Even corporate champions can reach a point when they panic and want to walk away, potentially damaging their careers. To really excel in business you have to learn how to raise your melting point, Christian Marcolli tells Sangeeta Tanwar. What are the key pain points affecting executives and leaders in a VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) world? Senior executives, business leaders, ambitious managers and top corporate performers — all of them face similar pain points, from dealing with complexity and ambiguity to a culture that requires long ...