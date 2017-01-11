Add2Store lets anyone sell online from anywhere, without storing anything

Tel Aviv-based won’t give you a million dollars to start your own company, but it is trying to democratise access to online commerce by building a community of suppliers and sellers.

If you’re confused, that’s okay because I was too when I first spoke with Barak Finkelshtein, co-founder.

In layman’s terms, brings together large suppliers that would ordinarily list only on sites like and connects them to people who want to make money selling things online across the world.

Making money from home

So if someone without any existing wanted to sell things online in the US, UK, Canada, or pretty much anywhere in the world really then they could register for an account on Add2Store. Once that’s set up they’re prompted to peruse through a list of items offered by suppliers. People can decide what they’d like to sell, on what sites, and their markup rates. The software takes care of the rest.

If a were to stumble across my listing on eBay generated through Add2Store, they’d see a regular human account. The transaction would be like any other. At the backend, however, Barak’s team would ping the supplier based out of Colombia to ship the product to the eventual destination. Payment would be made only after confirmation of delivery.

Enticing manufacturers

Barak says his product is compelling enough to get large suppliers on board. By connecting them to hundreds of sellers, they’re increasing visibility and pricing for their across the globe which ultimately impacts their bottom line.

The startup is still bootstrapped – the team is looking to raise funds but isn’t overly concerned as the model is designed to be revenue positive from day one.



This is an excerpt from Tech in Asia. You can read the full article here