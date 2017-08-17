'Aditya Birla Capital may surpass valuation of Rs 32,000 crore'

The merger of Grasim Industries with Aditya Birla Nuvo in July created a diversified behemoth with an annual turnover of Rs 54,000 crore. Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla hopes to make the company a bellwether for the Indian economy, with its diversified businesses including textile (VSF) and chemicals (caustic soda) on a standalone basis, and cement, telecom and financial services as subsidiaries. Dilip Gaur, managing director, Grasim, and Sushil Agarwal, chief financial officer, Aditya Birla Group, spoke to Abhineet Kumar about the company’s growth prospects. ...