JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Snag at Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant puts spanner in its output target
Business Standard

Aditya Birla Capital Q3 net up at Rs 2 bn; revenue rises to Rs 33 bn

The company stock closed flat at Rs 167 per share on Bombay Stock Exchange

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd’s consolidated net profit rose to Rs 2.17 billion in the third quarter ended December 2017 (Q3FY18), primarily on a contribution from lending and asset management units. On like to like basis, its consolidated net profit in October-December 2016 (Q3FY17) stood at Rs 1.94 billion. The company stock closed flat at Rs 167 per share on Bombay Stock Exchange. Its consolidated revenues rose to Rs 33.25 billion in Q3FY18 from Rs 26.31 billion in Q3FY17. Its lending business, being run by Aditya Birla Finance and Housing finance company, contributed Rs 13.06 billion to revenue in Q3FY18, up from 12.46 billion in Q3Fy17. Outstanding loan book rose by 41 per cent to Rs 465 billion at end of December 2017 as against Rs 330 billion. Ajay Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive, said going forward the thrust in lending business would be on retail and SME segment.

At present there share in total loan book is about 36 per cent and expect that to grow to over 40 per cent in two years. The capital investment for financing business is expected to be about Rs 10 billion per annum. The total assets under management covering insurance and mutual fund business stood at Rs 2.99 trillion at end of December 2017, up from Rs 2.29 trillion a year ago.

First Published: Fri, February 09 2018. 18:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements