Ltd’s consolidated net rose to Rs 2.17 billion in the third quarter ended December 2017 (Q3FY18), primarily on a contribution from lending and asset management units. On like to like basis, its consolidated net in October-December 2016 (Q3FY17) stood at Rs 1.94 billion. The company stock closed flat at Rs 167 per share on Its consolidated revenues rose to Rs 33.25 billion in Q3FY18 from Rs 26.31 billion in Q3FY17. Its lending business, being run by and Housing finance company, contributed Rs 13.06 billion to revenue in Q3FY18, up from 12.46 billion in Q3Fy17. Outstanding loan book rose by 41 per cent to Rs 465 billion at end of December 2017 as against Rs 330 billion. Ajay Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive, said going forward the thrust in lending business would be on retail and segment.

At present there share in total loan book is about 36 per cent and expect that to grow to over 40 per cent in two years. The capital investment for financing business is expected to be about Rs 10 billion per annum. The total assets under management covering insurance and mutual fund business stood at Rs 2.99 trillion at end of December 2017, up from Rs 2.29 trillion a year ago.