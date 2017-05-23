Aditya Birla Fashion partners KVIC, to sell Khadi products

Peter England will develop an exclusive product line branded as Khadi by Peter England

and Retail on Tuesday said it has tied up with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and launched a product line 'Khadi by Peter England'.



Peter is a menswear brand from the fashion brands portfolio of and Retail Ltd (ABFRL).



As part of the collaboration,Peter will develop an exclusive product line branded as'Khadi by Peter England', the company said in a statement.



Under the partnership, Peter has agreed for a guaranteed minimum procurement of Khadi and for a period of five years with primary purchases of muslin cotton and silk.



Commenting on the development, Business Head Ashish Dikshit said: "Through our partnership with KVIC, we aim to bring the rich Indian heritage of hand-woven fabric closer to our discerning consumers."



The company said the new label will be available at around 700 Peter stores and outlets besides leading ecommerce portals.



It further said has permitted to promote the sale and marketing of Khadi or products of village industries or handicrafts and forge links with established marketing agencies through the PPP mode.



Peter will procure all India Khadi varieties from departmental sales outlets of for OTC sales as well as crafting garments for its apparel brands.



Additionally, Khadi logo will be displayed across Peter stores through visual merchandising, where are displayed, the company said.



Currently, Khadi is being marketed by Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan's stores as well as through the sales outlets run by the institutions financed by and KVIB.

