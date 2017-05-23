Aditya Birla Fashion partners KVIC, to sell Khadi products

-
ALSO READRaymond, Aditya Birla, Reliance Retail plan khadi foray after Arvind Khadi in fashion: Industry witnesses record sales of Rs 50,000 crore Khadi products row: Fabindia responds to KVIC legal notice To boost khadi production, KVIC to upgrade all 6 cotton sliver plants Fabindia removes 'Khadi' brand name from its products
-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Tuesday said it has tied up with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and launched a product line 'Khadi by Peter England'.
Peter England is a menswear brand from the fashion brands portfolio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL).
As part of the collaboration,Peter England will develop an exclusive product line branded as'Khadi by Peter England', the company said in a statement.
Under the partnership, Peter England has agreed for a guaranteed minimum procurement of Khadi and Khadi products for a period of five years with primary purchases of muslin cotton and silk.
Commenting on the development, ABFRL Business Head Ashish Dikshit said: "Through our partnership with KVIC, we aim to bring the rich Indian heritage of hand-woven fabric closer to our discerning consumers."
The company said the new label will be available at around 700 Peter England stores and KVIC outlets besides leading ecommerce portals.
It further said KVIC has permitted ABFRL to promote the sale and marketing of Khadi or products of village industries or handicrafts and forge links with established marketing agencies through the PPP mode.
Peter England will procure all India Khadi varieties from departmental sales outlets of KVIC for OTC sales as well as crafting garments for its apparel brands.
Additionally, Khadi logo will be displayed across Peter England stores through visual merchandising, where Khadi products are displayed, the company said.
Currently, Khadi is being marketed by Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan's stores as well as through the sales outlets run by the institutions financed by KVIC and KVIB.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU