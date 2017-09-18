Advantage new owner in Taj Mansingh auction

Around 40 years after the Taj Mahal Hotel, also known as Taj Mansingh, started out in the Capital, rules of auctioning the property are getting the final touches. The e-auction is likely to begin sometime in October-November, and the process would take close to 45 days to conclude, according to sources. Apart from the Tata group, which owns the Taj Mansingh, several other businesses are preparing to bid for the 294-room property in Lutyens’ Delhi. If a non-Tata entity wins the bid, the Tata group would get six months to operate the hotel before vacating the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?