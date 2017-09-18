Advantage new owner in Taj Mansingh auction

Around 40 years after the Taj Mahal Hotel, also known as Taj Mansingh, started out in the Capital, rules of auctioning the property are getting the final touches. The e-auction is likely to begin sometime in October-November, and the process would take close to 45 days to conclude, according to sources. Apart from the Tata group, which owns the Taj Mansingh, several other businesses are preparing to bid for the 294-room property in Lutyens’ Delhi. If a non-Tata entity wins the bid, the Tata group would get six months to operate the hotel before vacating the ...