Advertising growth revival in Q3 a key positive for Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment reported a robust operating performance for the December quarter, aided by a rebound in advertising growth. Led by an increase in content hours, market share gains and low base, the company reported domestic advertising growth of 26 per cent over the year-ago quarter on a like-to-like basis.

The year-ago quarter had the sports business, which was sold subsequently, as also acquired channels from Reliance Broadcast Network and online properties of India Web Portal. While content hours have increased from 22-23 hours to 32 hours for Zee Entertainment, its overall ...