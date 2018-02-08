JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Auto Expo 2018: Honda Motor Co aims to double market share in India

Cash in economy back to the pre-demonetisation level of Rs 18 trillion: NCR
Business Standard

After 10 straight quarters of losses, SAIL back in black in Q3 at Rs 431 mn

Quarterly revenue from operations rose 21.4 percent to Rs 153.24 billion

Reuters 

SAIL
Photo: Reuters

Steel Authority of India Ltd posted a profit for the three months ended December on Thursday, snapping ten straight quarters of losses.

Net Profit was Rs 431.6 million ($6.72 million), compared with a loss of Rs 7.95 billion in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Quarterly revenue from operations rose 21.4 percent to Rs 153.24 billion.

($1 = 64.2550 Indian rupees)
First Published: Thu, February 08 2018. 22:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements