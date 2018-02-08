After 10 straight quarters of losses, SAIL back in black in Q3 at Rs 431 mn

Ltd posted a profit for the three months ended December on Thursday, snapping ten straight quarters of losses.

Net Profit was Rs 431.6 million ($6.72 million), compared with a loss of Rs 7.95 billion in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Quarterly revenue from operations rose 21.4 percent to Rs 153.24 billion.

($1 = 64.2550 Indian rupees)