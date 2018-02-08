After 10 straight quarters of losses, SAIL back in black in Q3 at Rs 431 mn

-
ALSO READGovt invites applications for chairman post at SAIL SAIL Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 539 crore on higher sales ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1-bn JV with SAIL SAIL must step up efforts to compete with pvt players, suggests Parl panel Hope alive for SAIL but no big gains soon
-
Steel Authority of India Ltd posted a profit for the three months ended December on Thursday, snapping ten straight quarters of losses.
Net Profit was Rs 431.6 million ($6.72 million), compared with a loss of Rs 7.95 billion in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
Quarterly revenue from operations rose 21.4 percent to Rs 153.24 billion.
($1 = 64.2550 Indian rupees)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU