After 3rd-worst-airline tag, AI tweets Amartya Sen's 'best wishes' note

In an attempt to restore’s Air India’s reputation after global airlines report rated the government-run as the third-worst in the world, the company on Tuesday tweeted economist Amartya Sen’s praiseworthy note of Air India’s service.

The Nobel laureate travelled on flight AI111 on January 9 from New Delhi to London Heathrow. "Many thanks indeed for wonderful service and great care! I'm most grateful - and also very impressed. Best wishes and warm regards," read Sen’s note.



#AI is honoured with the words of appreciation from #Noble Laureate #AmartyaSen for travel on #AI111. Hope to see you on board again. pic.twitter.com/NyNl1loa9i — (@airindiain) January 10, 2017

While domestic carriers and were ranked seventh and tenth, respectively, in on-time performance in Asia Pacific, is striving hard to redeem itself.

However, an spokesperson has trashed the report, alleging that it was "fabricated".

"We totally disagree with the report published by an agency about Air India. Initially, it seems that the report is fabricated so the management will investigate the report till the end," spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said in a statement.

In the worst 10 international airlines of 2016 list, based on on-time performance records, comes third after El Al and Icelandair. The best list was topped by KLM Airlines. Iberia and JAL came second and third, respectively.