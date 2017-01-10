Company
After 3rd-worst-airline tag, AI tweets Amartya Sen's 'best wishes' note

The government-run airline was rated third-worst in on-time performance in Asia Pacific

BS WebTeam  |  New Delhi 

Air India tries to rebuild image, tweets Amartya Sen's complimentary note

In an attempt to restore’s Air India’s reputation after global airlines OTP survey report rated the government-run airline as the third-worst in the world, the company on Tuesday tweeted economist Amartya Sen’s praiseworthy note of Air India’s service.

The Nobel laureate travelled on flight AI111 on January 9 from New Delhi to London Heathrow. "Many thanks indeed for wonderful service and great care! I'm most grateful - and also very impressed. Best wishes and warm regards," read Sen’s note.
 
While domestic carriers Jet Airways and IndiGo were ranked seventh and tenth, respectively, in on-time performance in Asia Pacific, Air India is striving hard to redeem itself.

However, an Air India spokesperson has trashed the OTP survey report, alleging that it was "fabricated".

"We totally disagree with the report published by an agency about Air India. Initially, it seems that the report is fabricated so the Air India management will investigate the report till the end," airline spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said in a statement.

In the worst 10 international airlines of 2016 list, based on on-time performance records, Air India comes third after El Al and Icelandair. The best  list was topped by KLM Airlines.  Iberia and JAL came second and third, respectively.

