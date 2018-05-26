After Facebook, Microsoft is building tool to spot bias in AI algorithms

After announced its own tool to detect in an algorithm earlier this month, a new report suggests that is also building a tool to automate the identification of in a range of different (AI) algorithms.

tool has the potential to help businesses make use of AI without inadvertently discriminating against certain groups of people, Technology Review reported on Friday.

Although Microsoft's new tool may not eliminate the problem of that may creep into Machine-Learning models altogether, it will help AI researchers catch more instances of unfairness, Rich Caruna, a at who is working on the bias-detection dashboard, was quoted as saying.

"Of course, we can't expect perfection -- there's always going to be some bias undetected or that can't be eliminated -- the goal is to do as well as we can," he said.

The issue of bias will become crucial as more customers make use of these algorithms to take important decisions.

At its annual developer conference on May 2, announced its own bias-catching tool, called Fairness Flow, as the has found that the number of people using AI to make important decisions is increasing at the company.