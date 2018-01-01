After flying over turbulence, SpiceJet looks to soar ahead

The year 2017 has been a happy one for SpiceJet. Its flights were full throughout the year, on-time performance was high, and a favourable fuel price helped it make money. The markets, which always treats airline stocks cautiously, were excited about the stock, which surged more than 150 per cent when compared with 2016.

According to Bloomberg, it was the best performing airline stock in the world. The phenomenal surge propelled promoter Ajay Singh towards the billionaire club. On December 29, SpiceJet’s share price closed at Rs 145.95, giving Singh an estimated net ...