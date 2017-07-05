Company
After Jio effect, telecom incumbents now in recovery mode

Analysts expect revenues to stabilise in June quarter; higher costs would continue to dent margins

Ram Prasad Sahu 

After two quarters of pain, revenues of telecom operators are expected to stabilise in the June quarter, estimate brokerages. While revenue growth will still be elusive, the earlier sharp cuts in realisations are expected to reduce, with companies reporting flat to marginal drops in revenue. While this is nothing to write home about, it would be much better than the prior two quarters of a 6 to 7 per cent revenue declines each on a sequential basis. Rohit Chordia of Kotak Institutional Equities believes disrupter Reliance Jio’s offers having moved from free to ...

