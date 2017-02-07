After Karnataka, Delhi to ban shared cab services of Ola, Uber

-
The car-pooling services, introduced in Delhi at the time of the ‘Odd-Even' road rationing scheme, have been gaining popularity in the city. The shared rides availed of from cab aggregators like Uber and Ola cost about half the individual ride fares on app-based services, which themselves are lower than those on radio taxis.
According to the ‘contract carriage permit’, which is a form of licence given to cab drivers, app-based cab operators can pick passengers from a location and drop them to a fixed destination. During the journey, the cab driver cannot allow anyone else to board the cab.
