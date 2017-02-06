After Kota and Bharatpur, CESC expands power distribution to Bikaner

Stepping up its power distribution business, Kolkata-based CESC Limited, a part of the Rs 19,000 crore RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has added another distribution franchisee for supply of electricity to city in Rajasthan.

This is the Group's third distribution operation in Rajasthan, the other two being and Bharatpur. It had started distributing power in in the second half of calendar 2016.

The city appointment is based on a competitive bidding and a distribution agreement for a period of 20 years is expected to be signed shortly.

"The city distribution franchise, spread over 155 sq km, currently has 142,000 consumers. It will be our privilege to serve a population of 644,000, where the peak load so far has been 130 Mw," Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of said.



