After merger with Danone, Parag gets ready for pan-India dairy play

With the acquisition of Danone’s manufacturing facility in Sonipat, Haryana, Maharashtra-based Parag Milk Foods Ltd has moved a step closer to realising its dream of becoming a pan-India dairy player. The acquisition gives it a foothold in the north and north-east India.

Prior to the Danone deal, Parag Milk Foods was supplying its dairy products to the north from the company’s Manchar plant in Maharashtra. After getting access to the processing plant in Sonipat, it has started realigning its sourcing, supply and cold chain network in the north. “With the ...