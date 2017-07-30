After office space, Blackstone to be largest mall owner

After becoming the largest owner of office properties in the country, US private equity (PE) firm could soon become the largest owner of malls.

At present, Mumbai-based is the largest owner of malls, with an area of six million sq ft, while is between four and five million sq ft.

The PE firm is in talks with L&T Realty, property arm of construction and engineering giant Larsen & Toubro, to buy the latter’s two malls in Hyderabad, part of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, said a source in the know.

The two malls could fetch Rs 300-400 crore each for L&T Realty, according to sources. L&T is developing three malls in the transit-oriented development in Hyderabad Metro, with a leasable area of 200,000-300,000 sq ft.

The malls are expected to be operational in a year or two.

“ has intent to buy two malls and talks are on,” said the source.

According to sources, is also negotiating four to five mall deals in Delhi, Pune and Kolkata. “It is also looking for deals in tier-II cities such as Jamshedpur and Bhubaneswar to buy malls,” the source said.

When contacted, a spokesperson for said: “As a matter of policy, does not comment on such media/market speculations.”

L&T Chief Executive Srikant Joshi declined to comment on the matter.

Last year, bought Seawoods Grand Central in Navi Mumbai from L&T for about Rs 1,400 crore and is in talks with the latter to buy office properties in the same project for Rs 900 crore.

Recently, bought the commercial property of Mumbai-based multiplex operator Carnival in Chandigarh for Rs 2,200 crore. The property has an area of 1.8 million sq ft, including a one million sq ft mall, a Hyatt Hotel and some office space.

Carnival had bought the property from L&T in 2015 for Rs 1,785 crore.

" has been the most aggressive investor in commercial properties. It has been buying properties at 8-10 per cent (annual) yield and is probably expecting a good jump in yields when lease agreements come to an end," said Bappaditya Basu, national director, retail and leisure advisory at JLL India.





has set up a separate company, Nexus Malls, to operate these. It owns seven malls. It is also believed to list the mall assets separately as a real estate investment trust.

“We are happy with what we have done since inception. We are not competing with anybody. If the right opportunity comes along, we will consider it,” said Nirzar Jain, senior vice-president (operations), Nexus Malls, when asked whether the company has the ambition of becoming the No. 1 mall developer.

“Right now, we are focusing all our energies on optimising the assets we have acquired by bringing about changes which could transform the retail experience for our patrons,” said Jain.

Nexus has made implemented changes at Mall of Amritsar and Ahmedabad One, which were acquired from Alpha G Corp.

At Mall of Amritsar, it relocated the entire food court to a different location. It has churned retailers and replaced them with international brands like H&M, Hamley’s etc.

At Ahmedabad One, it refurbished the existing food court, carved out space for fine dining restaurants and signed global retailers.

Blackstone, with partners such as Embassy, Panchshil, and K Raheja Corp, owns about 70 million sq ft of office assets in the country.