After SoftBank, eBay also writes off Snapdeal investment; takes $61-mn hit

US online retail giant has written off its investment in ailing Indian e-commerce marketplace amounting to a loss of $61 million, which it recorded on its books for the year 2017. has followed in the footsteps of Japanese investor Softbank which wrote off $1 billion in on account of erosion of value of the shares it held in Snapdeal, soon after it failed to engineer a merger of the company with “In 2017, we recorded a $61 million impairment charge to write-down our cost method investment in Jasper Infotech Private Limited (Snapdeal). The investment was measured at fair value due to events and circumstances that we identified as having significant impact on its fair value,” said in its filings to the SEC for the year that ended December 2017. While Softbank pumped a massive $2.5 billion into Flipkart, too invested $500 million in the Indian firm alongside picking up additional stake in exchange for its India unit. said that it held 5.44 percent stake in Flipkart, which cost it a total of $725 million. had participated in a $1.4-billion funding round alongside Tencent and Microsoft. Since the failure of its merger with Flipkart, has languished and is out of the running for the top spot in India’s e-commerce sector.

Paytm, which is backed by Alibaba, has filled that position after it spun out its e-commerce division