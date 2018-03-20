After Tata Motors, Nissan to hike car prices by up to 2% from April 1

-
-
Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles, including products under Datsun brand, by up to 2 per cent in India from next month.
Nissan currently sells three models -- Micra, Sunny and the Terrano -- in India priced between Rs 4,64,000 and Rs 1.45 million.
Datsun models -- GO, GO+ and redi-GO -- are currently priced between Rs 2,49,000 and Rs 5,12,000 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).
"Due to rising input costs, we will be increasing the price of our Nissan and Datsun cars with effect from April 1, 2018. We are confident that our cars will continue to offer excellent value and choice to our customers," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Jerome Saigot said in a statement.
