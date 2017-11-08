After telecom upheaval, 244 million users up for grabs

With some of the smaller telecom service providers whittling down operations, shutting shop or selling off to big boys of the game, nearly 244 million, or 20 per cent of the country’s 1,186 million mobile subscribers are up for grabs. Among these are the users of Aircel, which, after the cancellation of its proposed merger with Reliance Communications (RCom), might have few options left other than winding down operations in most or all circles, say analysts. A few days ago, RCom also announced it would close down its voice services from November 30 for its 2G and 3G users, ...