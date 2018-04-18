After Tencent, Chinese firm Alibaba confirms developing self-driven cars

Chinese giant has confirmed that it has been working on autonomous driving technology, reported on Wednesday.

Wang Gang, at the company's (AI) Labs, is leading the research team and it have made rapid progress, the daily quoted Alibaba as saying.

According to Xinhua news agency, the company's research aims to reach Level 4, which means the self-driving vehicle can fully drive itself without human intervention in certain circumstances.

Chinese authorities issued regulations on April 12 to allow local road tests for intelligent connected vehicles, which covers different degrees of autonomous driving.

Alibaba has conducted regular road tests of its self-driving vehicles and the company was looking to hire an additional 50 experts to boost the technology, according to

Alibaba's move follows its rivals, and Tencent, two other Chinese that are also developing self-driving vehicles.