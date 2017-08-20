After Tiago, Tigor and Nexon to get AMT soon: Tata Motors

is betting big on automated manual transmission (AMT) to boost sales of its passenger vehicles (PVs), expecting 50 per cent of the product portfolio to have the technology in future, according to a senior company official.



The company has introduced the technology on the mid-end variant of its popular hatchback priced at Rs 4.79 lakh to add to the existing top-end variant of the model.



Besides, plans to launch AMT-equipped version of compact sedan in the next three to four months, while upcoming compact SUV Nexon will have it before the end of the ongoing fiscal."When we launched variant of on top-end variant earlier this year, there was a substantial jump in sales of the model. Over 15 per cent of total booked today are variant," Head Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit told PTI.He said the company is working towards making even more affordable to its customers by introducing it at the mid-end variant of"We expect around 10 per cent increase in overall sales of after the introduction of in the mid-end variant," he said.is currently clocking wholesales of around 5,000 units a month on an average with a waiting period of 15-40 days depending on variants, he added.When asked if planned to introduce in other models, Srivatsa said: "It will come in in another three to four months."is selling around 2,500 units a month and is expected to go up over 3,000 by around Diwali, he added.While the company is expected to launch compact SUV Nexon next month, he said the model would have in both petrol and diesel engine options by the end of the ongoing fiscal.Bullish on the technology, Srivatsa said considering the evolving customer aspirations, expects 50 per cent of its product portfolio to have it in future." is going to be a key part of our growth strategy," he said.It has found good acceptance in India mainly due to ease of driving especially in traffic conditions, fuel efficiency and is not so expensive unlike the proper automatic transmission technology, he added.When asked about sales outlook, Srivatsa said: "The industry grew 7.3 per cent in April-July this fiscal whereas was able to clock 10.5 per cent. With the variants coming up and new model lined up, we should be able to grow in double digits this fiscal.