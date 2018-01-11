Aftermath of Price Waterhouse ban: Accounting firms to now face stiff gaze

Though has said has taken an inordinately long time to hand out its order in the Satyam case, commentators have attributed part of the delay to the firm’s challenge of the regulator’s ambit in the It was just a year ago that a three-judge Bench of the ordered to conclude the case against within six months. has completed its task in a year. The case datelines highlight the rocky road the Big four audit firms, including the network but also Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG, have faced since the Satyam saga of 2009. is part of the network of tax and consultancy firms that make up PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC). In the intervening period, one of its rivals, Deloitte, had to withdraw its audit report of the National Spot Exchange Ltd though commentators have questioned why it was not able to figure out the payments crisis before the crisis broke. There were also allegations of window dressing of the accounts of kidswear company Lilliput by another rival, Ernst & Young, and the ministry of corporate affairs has decided to look into this. And the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, in the same ministry, charge sheeted one of KPMG’s audit arms, involving Reebok India. In all cases the charges are broadly similar — falsifying the accounts and financial statements of the concerned. As a result of these travails, in financial year FY18 almost half of India’s top listed to feature on the BSE 500 list had to change their auditors. The changes are mandated by the Act of 2013, a stiff response to the weak regulatory environment that prevailed under the older Act of 1956. The permissive environment took down not only Satyam chief SB Ramalinga Raju but also its Bengaluru-based auditor, one of the network of 11 partnerships in India. After having learned from the scandal, the new Act mandated that firms had to rotate their auditors after two terms of five years each. After Wednesday’s order, all those firms that either retained or signed on in the rotation may now have to look for fresh auditors soon. But again they will mostly search among the big four.

According to an Economic Times report, these firms audit at least half the on the BSE 500 list. Of those, audits 43 while leads the list at 89. A source in PwC said they were being penalised without recognising the sharp improvements they had made in the nine years since Satyam, including diligent oversight mandated by the global audit oversight body Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. “The Securities and Exchange Commission of the USA took note of the improvement in capabilities that has been made. We find no reference to those in the order.”