AG clears way for Rs 3,050 cr penalty on Airtel, Vodafone, Idea

Paving the way for Rs 3,050 crore cumulative penal action on operators Bharti Airtel, and Idea Cellular, the Attorney General is learnt to have opined that the Department of has power to impose the penalty on grounds of poor quality of service.



"AG has opined that can impose the penalty on operators for violating quality of service rules," a source told PTI.



The Regulatory Authority of (TRAI) had recommended imposing Rs 1,050 crore penalty each on Airtel and and Rs 950 crore on Idea for violating quality of service rules.



TRAI, in its recommendation to DoT, said it has found the trio non-compliant with licence conditions and service quality norms, given the high rate of call failures and congestion at interconnect points for Jio.



Following TRAI's recommendation, the Department sought AG's opinion on the matter last week, sources pointed out.



The was awaiting AG's opinion before proceeding on the penalty suggestion of TRAI.



While giving its recommendation to DoT, had noted that denial of interconnection by the three operators to "appears to be with the ulterior motive to stifle competition and is anti-consumer".



The regulator had, in fact, stopped short of recommending cancellation of their licences, saying it may lead to "significant consumer inconvenience".



The recommendation came on a complaint by that over 75 per cent of calls on its network were failing as incumbents were not giving sufficient points of interconnect to help complete calls.

Press Trust of India