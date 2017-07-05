Aggressive tariffs, Rs 500 4G feature phone: Jio's game plan for disruption

Reliance Jio
Infocomm is likely to unveil new tariff plans as well as a Rs 500 feature phone
with VoLTE
capabilities at the Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting on July 21 as its 84-day Dhan Dhana Dhan offer
— announced on April 11 — is ending soon.
Under ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan offer’, the company offered a 3-month long subscription for 4G
data, Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE), SMS and a suite of Reliance Jio
app on monthly recharge of Rs 309 and above. However, despite various offers and schemes to lure telecom users, Jio's net additions for 4G
are seeing a declining trend, which is why it needs to push out its low-cost feature phones and grow its base.
"Jio is likely to price its 4G feature phone
“at a paltry Rs 500 (sub-$8) to lure 2G subscribers to directly switch to 4G”, which implies “Jio subsidising each handset by as much as $10-15 (Rs 650-975)”, Rajiv Sharma, HSBC director and telecoms analyst, said in a note, viewed by Business Standard.
Sharma further states that given Jio’s aspiration to own 50% of the market, it is a matter of time before it launches low-cost 4G
feature phones in an attempt to expand 4G
market as competition is still catching up on 4G
coverage and yet to deploy voice over LTE.
Little wonder that Jio appears to be ready to flood the market with its 4G
devices, having placed orders for 18-20 million of the 4G VoLTE
feature phones with some key Chinese original device manufacturers (ODMs).
The feature phone
combined with ultra-affordable tariff would not only allow Reliance Jio
Infocomm to lure 2G subscribers to move to 4G
but also strengthen its rural subscriber base. HSBC's Sharma expects the launch of Jio’s mass-market 4G feature phone
“to happen any time from now” if the company is targeting urban low-end customers.
Hence Jio is likely to disrupt the telecom market once again with a combination of an aggressive tariff offer backed with the mass-market 4G VoLTE feature phone
as its rivals Bharti Airtel
and Vodafone
are still running trials on VoLTE
but haven’t launched commercially.
While, Reliance Jio
has again emerged as the fastest 4G
mobile service provider with an average download speed of 18.8 megabit per second (mbps) in June. However, of its 72.16 million subscribers by end-December 2016, only 4.12 mn or 5.72 per cent were from rural areas, in contrast to incumbent operators.
Rationale behind timing and pricing of phone:
Source: HSBC Report (Data source: Amazon.in)
According to Sharma, Jio may price its feature phone
anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 800 in order to get the new 2G subscibers on board. However, this pricing implies subsidies of around $10-15 per handset.
2G phones are available in a price range of Rs 575-600; Jio 4G feature phones may be priced around these levels
|
Mobile phones
|
Peace P1
|
Citel C1
|
UNI N21
|
Rocktel W7
|
Micromax X090
|
Adcom IKON 4
|
Spice Xlife 431Q
|
Lava A32
|
Memory Card
|
Up to 8 GB
|
Up to 8 GB
|
Up to 8 GB
|
Up to 8 GB
|
Up to 8 GB
|
Up to 32 GB
|
Up to 32 GB
|
Up to 32 GB
|
Primary Camera
|
No
|
No
|
0.3 MP
|
0.3 MP
|
0.08 MP
|
5 MP
|
5 MP
|
2 MP
|
2G
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3G
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
SIM
|
Dual
|
Dual
|
Dual
|
Dual
|
Dual
|
Dual
|
Dual
|
Dual
|
OS
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Android 5.1
|
Android 4.4
|
Android 4.4.2
|
WiFi
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Radio
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
GPS
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Price (Rs)
|
575
|
599
|
599
|
599
|
1,073
|
2,333
|
2,599
|
2,680
What about timing?
If Jio is targeting the urban low-end users, it could launch the phone any time now, but if it is targeting the rural market, it could be a couple of months from now, notes Sharma.
"Rural markets are linked to farming and thus have seasonal cash-flows with their cash collection months being October and February when they harvest and sell their produce in the market. We argue launch is likely in September/October as it is a cash collection month for farmers as well as being a festive season across India"
Impact on rivals like Bharti and Vodafone
Low-cost 4G feature phone
by Jio may imply that incumbents possibly have to vacate existing 3G and 2G spectrum for 4G.
Moreover, telcos may have to accelerate their capex, coverage and capacity for 4G
as Jio feature phone
will attempt to make 4G
the leading technology for the market and significantly boost consumption of online videos.