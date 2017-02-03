Agility opens storage facility for pharma products at Hyderabad airport

Global logistics provider has set up the first temperature-controlled life sciences storage and handling facility at the international airport in Hyderabad.



According to the company, the storage centre, spread across an area of 6,000 square feet, is strategically placed to serve pharmaceutical manufacturers in Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru, the company said.

The centre will operate as the primary warehouse for solutions from va-Q-tec, an advanced passive packaging company specialising in high-end, secured cold chain products.

"Life sciences is one of the cornerstones of the Indian economy with exports expected to grow an astonishing 60 per cent in 2017. The new centre will help fast-growing Indian life sciences to meet the rising global demand for their products," said Detley Janik, CEO, South Asia.

is one of the largest freight forwarders and logistics providers in India. It operates from 61 locations and controls 1.5 lakh square meters of warehouse space covering all major ports, airports and inland locations in the country.