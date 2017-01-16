Agri input companies on fertile ground

The sales of agri inputs have jumped by 10-15% this year on rising consumption from farmers

Agricultural input companies are expecting better prospects two quarters ahead due to a jump in demand from farmers on an increase in acreage this year. A better than expected climate following an almost evenly spread monsoon rainfall suited rabi sowing after two years of drought. Seed, fertiliser and agrochemical companies have reported a turnaround in demand this rabi season after a robust kharif. Their sales have jumped 10-15 per cent this year. And in a major support for farmers, raw material costs, including urea, natural gas and di-ammonium phosphate, have declined by up to ...

Dilip Kumar Jha