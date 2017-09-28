Agrovet listing additional trigger for Godrej Industries

Strong prospects of subsidiaries and steady performance of its investment companies are expected to be the much-needed shot in the arm for Godrej Industries’ valuation. While it has stakes in Godrej Consumer (23.8 per cent) and Godrej Properties (56.7 per cent), and will benefit from their growth, the immediate trigger is the listing of Godrej Agrovet, its 63.7 per cent subsidiary. Given that Godrej Agrovet is valued at Rs 8,600-8,800 crore, the value of Godrej Industries’ stake after considering holding company discount would be about Rs 4,200 crore. In ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?