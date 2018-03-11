AI completes deal, takes delivery of 23rd Boeing; can carry 300 passengers

Disinvestment-bound has taken delivery of its 23rd and the last 777 plane which can be used in ultra-long haul routes, and thus also completing its 68 aircraft orders placed with the US plane-maker more than a decade ago. The last B777-300 ER, which can carry almost 300 passengers and bearing registration number VT-ALX, landed at the in the Capital yesterday, an said. took the delivery of the last 777 aircraft from the Seattle facility of on Thursday and it was scheduled to arrive in on Friday, the source added. "But as the pilot who was to ferry the aircraft suffered a cardiac attack on board Air India's New Delhi- flight (on which he was the co-pilot), the aircraft arrived with a one-day delay," the source said. An spokesperson confirmed the induction of the last and the 23rd from the 68 orders it had placed with in 2006. On March 5, flight AI 173 from to carrying 215 passengers was diverted to the airport in Sapporo, which is the capital city of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, due to a medical emergency. As part of its fleet upgradation and expansion plans, had in 2006 placed orders with for 68 aircraft --27 Dreamliners, 15 B777-300ERs, eight B777-200 LRs and 18 B-737-800s. Of these 50 planes were for and remaining 18 (B737s) for its international budget arm Express. The national carrier had earlier inducted all but three 777-300 Following the downturn in the global sector, the delivery of three B777-300 was postponed in 2010 as there was no "cancellation" clause in the original purchase agreement with Then, in September 2015, the carrier decided to take delivery of the remaining three planes as per the 2006 purchase agreement. The national carrier also decided to retain only one of these three planes with it and replace its two year-old jumbo jets B747-400s, which are currently used to ferry VVIPs (the president, vice- and the prime minister,) with the remaining new B777s, which have already been delivered to the carrier in the past two months.