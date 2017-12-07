AI player Quantiphi makes 34 offers at IIT Kharagpur

Leading artificial intelligence
(AI) player Quantiphi
has made 34 offers, the highest this year, during the final placements process at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
Following Quantiphi
is Intel, which made 33 offers, becoming the second top recruiter at IIT Kharagpur.
The institute has seen in all 887 job offers in the last six days, IIT Kharagpur's placement team stated.
Some of the companies
hiring a large of number of students are EXL Services, Intel, Adobe System, Barclays (Pune), Citi (Pune), Goldman Sachs, Mentor Graphics, Mercari Japan, Qualcomm, SAP Labs, Samsung
and Oyo Rooms.
The hiring process at IIT Kharagpur
started with more than 190 offers being made on the first day including over 24 international offers.
