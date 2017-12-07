AI player Quantiphi makes 34 offers at IIT Kharagpur

JUST IN
Land Rover, Range Rover drive JLR sales up 10% to 52,332 units in Nov
Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 

The IIT Kharagpur campus in West Bengal
Leading artificial intelligence (AI) player Quantiphi has made 34 offers, the highest this year, during the final placements process at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Following Quantiphi is Intel, which made 33 offers, becoming the second top recruiter at IIT Kharagpur. The institute has seen in all 887 job offers in the last six days, IIT Kharagpur's placement team stated.

Some of the companies hiring a large of number of students are EXL Services, Intel, Adobe System, Barclays (Pune), Citi (Pune), Goldman Sachs, Mentor Graphics, Mercari Japan, Qualcomm, SAP Labs, Samsung and Oyo Rooms.

In the coming week, IIT Kharagpur will see more than 50 companies to offer jobs to the students.

The hiring process at IIT Kharagpur started with more than 190 offers being made on the first day including over 24 international offers.
First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 14:59 IST

