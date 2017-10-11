Aiming to tease your taste buds, chocolate players raise India game

Last week, the world's fourth-largest confectioner, The Hershey Company, announced it would roll out some of its global brands in India. Known for its tear-drop-shaped candy Kisses and peanut-butter chocolate Reese's, besides flagship Hershey, the company made the announcement at an opportune time. As the taste for chocolates, especially in urban markets, grows in India, the world's largest chocolate makers Mars Chocolate, Mondelez International, Inc, Nestlé, Hershey and Ferrero are all pushing pedal to the metal on innovation and investment here. A study ...