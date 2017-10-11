Aiming to tease your taste buds, chocolate players raise India game

Last week, the world's fourth-largest confectioner, The Hershey Company, announced it would roll out some of its global brands in India. Known for its tear-drop-shaped candy Kisses and peanut-butter chocolate Reese's, besides flagship Hershey, the company made the announcement at an opportune time. As the taste for chocolates, especially in urban markets, grows in India, the world's largest chocolate makers Mars Chocolate, Mondelez International, Inc, Nestlé, Hershey and Ferrero are all pushing pedal to the metal on innovation and investment here. A study ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?