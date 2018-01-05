Aion-JSW rebid: Monnet creditors to decide on course of action next week

The committee of creditors for Monnet Ispat & Energy, which has asked the Aion Capital-JSW Steel combine to improve its offer the company undergoing insolvency proceedings, are meeting next week to decide on their course of action. Sources, however, said as the only bidder for the assets of Monnet Ispat & Energy, Aion Capital-JSW Steel was unlikely to vastly improve its offer.

If the offer is not accepted, the creditors can put Monnet Ispat & Energy up for liquidation or seek another bid. Monnet Ispat & Energy received expressions of interest from ...