Air Deccan, an ultra-affordable domestic airline carrier known for airfares as low as Re 1, is gearing up to relaunch the services on December 22, according to a report in LiveMint

The company was founded by G. R. Gopinath in 2003 and was later merged with in 2008. However, due to financial constraints, the services were grounded in 2012.

Now, the airline operator in its second attempt would begin operations with four bases – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Shillong. Post-relaunch, the would operate daily return flights between Nashik - Pune and Mumbai - Jalgaon. The first flight is set to take off from Mumbai to Nashik on December 22.

In January 2018, the airline may start operations from Delhi to Agra, Shimla, Ludhiana, Pantnagar, Dehradun and Kullu. The company also plans to station two planes in Kolkata, which would connect Jamshedpur, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bagdogra, Burnpur, Cooch Behar, Agartala, and from Shillong to Imphal, Dimapur, Aizawl and Agartala, Gopinath told LiveMint.

Talking about the fares, Gopinath said to Livemint, “Some of the initial lucky people will be able to get Re1 fares also.” He further added that most tickets price would start for as low as Rs 1,400 for a 40-minute Nashik-Mumbai flight, a distance that would take four hours to cover by road.