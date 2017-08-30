Air India chief Rajiv Bansal eyes profit before divestment

Higher revenue, healthy profit, on-time flights and better connect with the fliers are among the top goals for Rajiv Bansal, who took over as Air India’s chairman and managing director last week, as the state-owned airline goes for privatisation. “I have a very basic target — to run the airline profitably,’’ Bansal told Business Standard in an interview. The airline can be run efficiently only with the ‘’help of my colleagues”, he said. Air India made a loss of Rs 3,643 crore on a revenue of Rs 20,613 crore in the financial ...