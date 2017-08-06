Air India divestment: Parliamentary panel to hear govt views this week

A Parliamentary panel will hear on August 8 the views of various on the of national carrier and Pawan Hans Limited.



While a group of ministers, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is looking into various aspects of the proposed of Air India, the has already decided to sell its entire 51 per cent stake in Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL), in which the rest 49 per cent holding is with



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will hear the views of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and Pawan Hans on the of and Pawan Hans on Aug 8, as per the panel's schedule.DIPAM comes under the Finance Ministry,The 31-member panel is headed by Trinamool member Mukul Roy and has 21 MPs from the The members include those from the Congress, BJP, BJD, SP, CPI(M) and TDP.The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had on October 27 last year given its in-principle approval for strategic of profit-making Pawan Hans.On June 28, the CCAE gave its in-principle approval for considering strategic of and five of its subsidiaries.The employees' unions at both and Pawan Hans are opposed to the privatisation of the two government-run entities.Air Corporation Union (ACEU), which is a grouping of Air India's non-technical staff and comprises nearly 8,000 of the total 21,137 employees, has termed the decision as 'arbitrary'.Air India, which has a burden of more than Rs 52,000 crore, is staying afloat on money. The previous UPA had extended bailout package worth little over Rs 30,000 crore to the national carrier for a ten-year period starting from 2012.